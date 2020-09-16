Tracking Sally & cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Although some cloudiness has worked into the region, high pressure to our north is expected to keep us dry and comfortable. Becoming partly sunny late Today before more clouds begin to work into the area Tonight. As Sally tracks northeast, an approaching cold front heading southeast will keep the heaviest rain just to our south. Scattered showers can be expected Thursday and Friday. Skies will clear this Weekend as temperatures cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Becoming partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: mid 60s
Thursday: Cloudy with rain showers, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
