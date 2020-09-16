Tracking Sally & cold front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Although some cloudiness has worked into the region, high pressure to our north is expected to keep us dry and comfortable. Becoming partly sunny late Today before more clouds begin to work into the area Tonight. As Sally tracks northeast, an approaching cold front heading southeast will keep the heaviest rain just to our south. Scattered showers can be expected Thursday and Friday. Skies will clear this Weekend as temperatures cool into the 60s. Have a great and safe day !