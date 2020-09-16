Tiger Fuel honors truck drivers and supports disaster relief efforts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tiger Fuel Company is helping to support those enduring hurricanes in the gulf coast, while giving thanks to the truck drivers who keep the business running.
Tiger Fuel has been running several events to show their appreciation to the nearly 100 truck drivers who work for the company in celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. These events include, catered breakfasts and lunches, special contests, and free gift bags.
Ryan Whitlock, the chief people officer at Tiger Fuel says, truck drivers are the backbone of the company and are essential workers who have been delivering fuel diligently throughout the coronavirus pandemic. On top of that, he says they have also been involved in delivering emergency fuel as part of several disaster relief efforts including those areas impacted by Hurricane Sally.
“We’ve recently sent two of our drivers down 800 miles into Mississippi to provide emergency relief in support of generators and shelters in the wake of Hurricane Sally,” said Whitlock.
This is the third disaster relief effort that Tiger Fuel has responded to in 2020. National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was created by the American Trucking Associations and runs from September 13 to September 19.
