S&P Global donating $20,000 to support locally owned businesses, hunger relief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - S&P Global is donating $20,000 to help with hunger relief in the Charlottesville area.
The donation will be given to Frontline Foods and World Central Kitchen. Both organizations help feed those hit hardest by COVID-19. They also partner with nearby restaurants to provide meals to front-line workers.
The donation is expected to provide 2,000 meals and help Charlottesville’s eateries and small businesses.
“Not only does it support local businesses, restaurants, many of which, over two thirds are minority owned, but it brings together those restaurants with people in need right now," said Chief Product Officer Greg Gartland.
S&P is also supporting the reopening of the Virginia Boys and Girls Club and is donating 1500 masks to the organization.
