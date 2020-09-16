Register for free disposal of electronic waste at Ivy Material Utilization Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Registration opened Wednesday, September 16, for free electronic waste collection at the Ivy Material Utilization Center. The event offers free disposal of electronic waste for residents of Charlottesville and Albemarle County, and proof of residency will be required.
Collection is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, and registration is required to get a time slot for drop off. There is room for 300 participants, but space is running out quickly. You will not be allowed to participate if you do not have your confirmation email.
“We try and provide the e-waste electronics recycling day to try and keep a lot of those high-tech electronics out of the landfill and allows a lot of the rare materials that go into those electronics to get recovered and reused,” Rivanna Solid Waste Authority Director Phillip McKalips said.
Only electronic waste will be accepted, and include items like computer systems and accessories, printers, copies, scanners, fax machines, VCRs, camcorders, stereos, and televisions. No more than two tube-style TVs or monitors per person. No more than 10 total items, per person. Other electronic items, such as vacuums, hair dyers, etc. will not be accepted during this event.
Online registration can be found at https://www.rivanna.org/ewaste/
