Nelson County’s Wintergreen releases winter guidelines

“In addition to following all CDC and local regulations, Wintergreen will require face coverings, will make the necessary changes to allow for physical distancing, and will closely monitor employee health including requiring employees to stay home if they are sick. Similarly, we encourage guests to not visit if they are not feeling well or have any symptoms of COVID-19. We will implement additional precautions related to ski school, rental equipment, food and beverage, and hospitality,” Kessler said in a post to the resort’s website Tuesday, September 15. “We are asking everyone to support these necessary changes and cooperate with resort workers who are in the challenging role of ensuring everyone’s safety. Guests who don’t comply with the guidelines will be asked to leave.”