It’s apple picking season! Carter Mountain Orchard launches new system to prioritize safety amid COVID-19

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Apple picking is in full swing at Carter Mountain Orchard, with some new precautions of course. The orchard has two options to limit crowd size.
To pick your own apples, you must get an $8 ticket if you go Friday through Sunday. On other days, admission is free.
For a contact-less experience, you can take a drive-thru tour of the orchard and stop at an apple stand along the way. Staff will fill up your car with all the apples and other fall goodies you want.
“The crops don’t wait for a virus so we’ve just decided to be very deliberate and creative in allowing people to come up and have their fall experience just in a little bit different and in a safe way we feel," Carter Mountain’s Cynthia Chiles said.
You can pre-order those weekend apple picking tickets online, via the orchard’s website at https://chilesfamilyorchards.com/carter-mountain-orchard/visit/
