Hickory Golf tournament held at Birdwood Golf Course

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Birdwood Golf Course in Albemarle County is playing home to the Virginia Hickory Fourball Tournament.
“Hickory golf is golf, the way it should be played," Deal Hudson said.
“It’s a very traditional part of the game," Joe Hollerbach said. “You’re not playing to shoot super-low scores, you’re playing to hit-quality golf shots.”
This style of golf keeps the history of the sport alive.
“It’s golf that extends all the way back to the earliest origins of golf in Scotland," Hudson said. "Back before even Queen Mary, and so, we are playing in an unbroken tradition of wooden shafts.”
The golfers say its harder than modern golf, but also more rewarding.
“It’s a very different way of playing golf, but it’s a very satisfying way of playing golf," Hollerbach said. "At the end of the day, you can count three or four shots you hit really really well, and that’s really what you remember. In modern golf you remember the bad ones, but in the hickory golf you remember the good.”
“The biggest difference is you have to hit the ball softly in the middle of the face," Hudson said. "Anything on the heel or on the toe is going to drop 10 or more yards short of where you want it to go.”
Although it’s competitive while on the links, it’s a brotherhood in the clubhouse: “We just enjoy each other’s company. It’s a little fraternity of people around the United States that get together that like to do this type of thing,” Hollerbach said.
