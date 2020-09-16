Four former Cavaliers nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 were announced on Wednesday, and the Virginia Cavaliers had four former players earn nominations.
A player becomes eligible five years after he retires.
Heath Miller is on the list for the first time.
The longtime Steelers' tight end played eleven seasons in Pittsburgh, scored 45-touchdowns, and was a two-time Pro Bowler.
‘Big Money’ is a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Miller won the John Mackey Award as the best tight end in college football in 2004.
D’Brickashaw Ferguson is also a first-time nominee.
The offensive lineman was picked 4th overall by the Jets in 2006, and out of 10,708 plays in his career, he only missed one, when he was substituted out on a trick play.
Ferguson was a three-time Pro Bowler.
Tiki Barber is one of only three players to have more than 10-thousand yards rushing and 5-thousand yards receiving in a career.
Marshall Faulk and Marcus Allen were first-ballot nominees.
The former Giants' running back, Barber, has been eligible since 2012.
His brother, Ronde Barber, has been a semifinalist for the Hall in each of the last three years.
Barber played sixteen seasons with the Buccaneers.
He had 47 interceptions and 28 sacks in his career, while also making over 12-hundred tackles.
The Virginia football program has three former players enshrined in Canton: Bill Dudley (1966), Henry Jordan (1995), and Ralph Wilson, Jr. (2009).
Notre Dame and USC are tied for the most Hall of Famers, with 13 each.
ACC schools Miami and Pittsburgh each have nine, while Syracuse has eight.
Bruce Smith (2009) is Virginia Tech’s lone representative.
