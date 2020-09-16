Clouds Tonight. Rain Arrives Later Thursday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some rain ahead for the late week and then an even cooler Fall-like air mass for the last weekend of Summer. Skies will turn cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s. The combination of an approaching cold front from the Great Lakes and moisture from tropical storm Sally will bring us rain, especially Thursday afternoon through very early Friday morning. Rain amounts across our area generally between a quarter to perhaps nearly an inch for some. The heaviest rain will fall across Southeast Virginia and through the Carolinas. Here, Flash Flood Watch are in effect.