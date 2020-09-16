Clouds Tonight. Rain Arrives Later Thursday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some rain ahead for the late week and then an even cooler Fall-like air mass for the last weekend of Summer. Skies will turn cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s. The combination of an approaching cold front from the Great Lakes and moisture from tropical storm Sally will bring us rain, especially Thursday afternoon through very early Friday morning. Rain amounts across our area generally between a quarter to perhaps nearly an inch for some. The heaviest rain will fall across Southeast Virginia and through the Carolinas. Here, Flash Flood Watch are in effect.
Tropical Storm Sally will continue to spread heavy rain through Alabama and Georgia as it weakens and moves off to the northeast. Heavy rain on Thursday across the Carolinas and into Southeast Virginia. Generally light to moderate rain is expected for us. The cold front pushing southeast Thursday night will kick the remnants of Sally offshore by early Friday. Cool Canadian high pressure will control our weather for the weekend. Cool days and chilly nights and a dry stretch into much of next week. It will feel very much like Fall. The Autumn Equinox arrives next Tuesday morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, not as chilly, patchy fog. Lows upper 50s to near 60.
Thursday: Cloudy, showers develop by PM to steady rain by evening. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: near 60.
Friday: Early showers, then clearing, breezy. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. High: upper 60s. Low: 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: mid to upper 60s Low: low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to around 70. Low: 40s.
Tuesday: First day of Fall. Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s. Low: upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: mid 70s.
