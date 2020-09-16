Albemarle supervisors pass ordinance to prevent spread of coronavirus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Supervisors passed a new ordinance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Wednesday night.
The new ordinance establishes limitations on the number of people allowed at food establishments, such as restaurants, breweries and wineries, as well as a limitation on large gatherings.
It also establishes a face mask requirement for public spaces.
A version of this ordinance was first adopted as an emergency measure on July 27, 2020.
Supervisors unanimously passed the ordinance, despite their fears about the impact on small businesses.
“We are having places go out of business and we have to acknowledge that,” Albemarle Supervisor Liz Palmer said. “We don’t know that they would do any better if we didn’t have this ordinance, because I think that an awful lot of people would be doing like many of us are, that we’re staying home and we’re not going out as much.”
Albemarle supervisors next meeting is scheduled for October 7.
