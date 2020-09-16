Albemarle Co. getting ready for early in-person voting Friday, Sept. 18

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Early in-person voting gets underway in Virginia Friday, September 18, and Albemarle County is getting ready to tackle longer lines and extra time for sanitizing.
“Friday is the biggest day of the election cycle other than November 3,” Albemarle County Electoral Board Member Jim Heilman said.
In-person voting begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Albemarle County Office Building on Fifth Street.
“We strongly encourage all of our Albemarle County voters to vote early, either in-person or by mail to avoid long lines at the polling places November 3,” Heilman said.
Heilman says early voting will take place Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The voting process there is just the same as you do in your polling place on Election Day, no application to fill out anymore. You go in and you get checked in, you show some ID. You no longer have to show photo ID,” Heilman said.
For those choosing to come to the polls early with a completed application, there’s an option for curbside pick-up: “People who have received a mail ballot, if they want to come to the polls but they don’t want to go inside, if they come with their completed ballot we take it outside. They don’t have to bother going inside,” Heilman said.
Around 18,000 mail ballot applications have been received in Albemarle County. Four years ago that number was just 1,000.
If a voter does not want to send their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service, they can return it in-person to the County Office Building or stick it in a drop box on the side of the building.
“That drop box is in place already and we hope to have some drop off centers and different school parking lots probably the last two or three weeks before the election,” Heilman said.
October 13 is the last day to apply for voter registration and October 23 is the latest someone can apply for a mail ballot.
