You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north is delivering great conditions. Refreshing temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine will be with us. A Cuddle Alert goes into effect tonight, with some locations dipping into the 40s. Wednesday looks a little warmer. Meanwhile a cold front will cause clouds and rain Thursday into Friday. it will also suppress a lot of the energy with Sally to our south. Sunny and cooler weather is expected this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 70s
Tonight: Cuddle Alert, clear and chilly, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
