You gotta love it !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure to our north is delivering great conditions. Refreshing temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine will be with us. A Cuddle Alert goes into effect tonight, with some locations dipping into the 40s. Wednesday looks a little warmer. Meanwhile a cold front will cause clouds and rain Thursday into Friday. it will also suppress a lot of the energy with Sally to our south. Sunny and cooler weather is expected this Weekend. Have a great and safe day !