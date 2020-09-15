What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our work and school day is getting off to a outstanding start. Sunny and cool today as high pressure to our north keeps conditions pleasant. More of the same for Wednesday. Meanwhile an approaching cold front to our northwest will bring rain for our late week. It will also keep the heaviest rain from Hurricane Sally to our south. Conditions improve for the Weekend. Sunny and cool. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly sunny and great ! High: low 70s
Tonight: Clear and chilly, Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60...
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High :70...Low: low 50s
