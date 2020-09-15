Watchdog review finds issues with Virginia’s costly incentive programs

One tax credit that typically goes to mining companies and was intended to help Virginia coal producers maintain competitiveness “is no longer warranted” because Virginia’s mining productivity has met that of other states, the 151-page report said. The other, a credit designed to encourage electricity generators to use Virginia coal, “no longer serves a purpose” because all but one coal-fired plant in the state will close by 2025, the report said. The remaining plant, Dominion Energy’s Virginia City Hybrid Energy Center, is already dependent on Virginia coal.