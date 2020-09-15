Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A fatal crash in Fluvanna County is under investigation.
Virginia State Police have confirmed one person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed near the intersection of Diamond and Richmond Roads Monday around 8:30 p.m.
Authorities have not said yet how the crash happened or who was involved.
Virginia State Police Release September 15, 2020:
At 8:36 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 14), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Diamond and Richmond roads.
The crash involves a Honda motorcycle and a Kia Optima. There is currently one confirmed fatality.
This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.
