Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Fluvanna County
By Amanda Williams | September 15, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 5:38 PM

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A fatal crash in Fluvanna County is under investigation.

Virginia State Police have confirmed one person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed near the intersection of Diamond and Richmond Roads Monday around 8:30 p.m.

Authorities have not said yet how the crash happened or who was involved.

Virginia State Police Release September 15, 2020:

At 8:36 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 14), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Diamond and Richmond roads.

The crash involves a Honda motorcycle and a Kia Optima. There is currently one confirmed fatality.

This is all the information we have at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

