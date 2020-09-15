TJHD rolls out changes to data portal, virus onset information to provide better insight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The COVID-19 dashboard for the Thomas Jefferson Health District looks different these days.
The dashboard now shows the dates when people tested positive or first developed symptoms. It also provides a seven-day moving average of new cases for the district by date of onset.
“I think the data additions, especially the numbers where we’re able to track when an individual has symptoms onset is really important for the community," TJHD Spokesperson Kathryn Goodman said.
"This is a great way for us to have a better idea of where cases are and when symptoms are beginning and how they’re spreading throughout the community,” she added.
In addition, TJHD also expanded ethnicity and race into more categories to show how certain groups are impacted.
