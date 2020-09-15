Louisa County man charged with malicious wounding of Staunton woman

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a Staunton woman on Saturday, Sept. 12.
According to Katie Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department, Joseph M. Ryals, 36, of Louisa, Virginia hit a woman in the face with closed fists. The incident happened outside a home in the 300 block of Monument Drive in Staunton at 6:30 a.m.
The victim went to Augusta Health for treatment of facial fractures.
Ryals was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and served with a protective order.
