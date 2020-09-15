Louisa County man charged with malicious wounding of Staunton woman

Joseph M. Ryals (Source: Middle River Regional Jail)
By NBC29 Newsroom | September 15, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 3:04 PM

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - A Louisa County man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a Staunton woman on Saturday, Sept. 12.

According to Katie Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department, Joseph M. Ryals, 36, of Louisa, Virginia hit a woman in the face with closed fists. The incident happened outside a home in the 300 block of Monument Drive in Staunton at 6:30 a.m.

The victim went to Augusta Health for treatment of facial fractures.

Ryals was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and served with a protective order.

