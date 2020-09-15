Latest episode of Cville360 discusses elections changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -November elections were the topic of Tuesday’s episode of Cville360, hosted by Charlottesville Director of Communications Brian Wheeler.
Guests Jim Nix of the Charlottesville Electoral Board, Charlottesville Director of Elections Melissa Morton, and the general registrar talked about how the upcoming elections will be very different in terms of how you will be able to vote.
Also discussed were the time frame for when and how to turn your vote in for early voting, postal concerns, and how the Charlottesville Electoral Board is helping to make sure your vote gets post marked.
The show also gave viewers the opportunity to ask questions.
Wheeler says it is important to let Charlottesville residents know what their options are this year to vote.
“A surprising number of things have changed as we head in to this general election. So whether it’s the way people can vote, or how they identify themselves at the polls, we felt like it was important to share that information, especially as we start early voting this Friday.” Wheeler said.
If you missed the show and would like to find out the details of the discussions the show is available to view online at Cville360.
