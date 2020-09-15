JAUNT presents new “on demand” transit system to Albemarle planners

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - JAUNT is working on a new model for its regional public transit system to better serve the needs of the community.
JAUNT CEO, and former Albemarle supervisor, Brad Sheffield presented several new initiatives to the Albemarle Planning Commission at its meeting Tuesday night. One of which is a new “On Demand” system that will respond directly to transportation needs as an alternative to the scheduled, set bus route approach.
Sheffield says this new system will better connect people to their jobs, as well as provide better food security.
“Something like On-Demand could immediately be shaped around what those types of needs would be for transportation connectivity and get that connection made to something like food security,” Sheffield said. “So in our mind, we are not just putting something in that meets whatever we see happening now but putting a platform in place that allows us to adapt and change.”
Albemarle planners next meeting is scheduled for October 6th.
