Ivy Nursery owner: fall is a great time for planting

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With fall right around the corner you might think it’s time to pack in your green thumb until next spring, but on the contrary ,it’s the perfect time to plant and get your yard ready for the next year.
Ivy Nursery owner George Carter says fall is a great time to plant just about anything, because it is not as taxing on the plants and trees with the summer heat and harsh conditions to grow a good root base.
Carter also says fall is a good time to feed your lawn to have healthy growth next spring.
“By and large, it’s a gentle period as it goes through the fall and into the winter, they don’t have many demands. There’s no heat and they can get rooted out, and then they’ll root slowly in the spring. So they’re really ready by the time they’re faced with much heat in the next growing season,” the owner said.
Carter suggests if you are going to plant something make sure to dig a hole twice as big as the root ball, plant in loose soil mixed with compost, make sure not to plant too deep, and allow for good drainage.
