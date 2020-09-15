WATCH LIVE: Governor Northam’s COVID-19 briefing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam is scheduled to deliver a COVID-19 briefing today at 2 p.m. We will carry it live on NBC29, and here on NBC29.com.
We will live tweet the briefing at https://twitter.com/nbc29.
As of this morning, the Virginia Department of Health reports a total of 135,514 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth, which is 943 newly reported cases since yesterday. The death total from the virus is at 2,839, 96 more than yesterday. The total number of hospitalizations increased by 44 to 10,337. The total number of people tested is 1,922,966, an increase of 12,719. The current 7-day positivity rate is 7.2%.
