Fluvanna County accepting applications for more COVID-19 grants

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Small businesses in Fluvanna County have until September 18 to apply for grants that will help with coronavirus-related expenses, as well as lost revenue.
The grants are part of the second round of FROM (Funds for Recovery and Operations Management) program. The funds are available for for-profit and nonprofit entities based in the county with the amount allocated to be determined by the company’s number of employees. All businesses are eligible to apply, even sole proprietors.
During the first round of grants, $346,820 was awarded to about 50 companies and organizations in Fluvanna County. Bryan Rothamel, the economic development coordinator for the county, says the grants will not only reimburse businesses for expenses due to COVID-19 but also for lost revenue.
“We are trying to make businesses as whole as much as we can. It is very difficult during this time, but they can apply for funds to help them recover from COVID-related expenses or COVID-related loss revenue,” Rothamel said.
The application request form is available at https://www.fluvannacounty.org/ced/page/fluvanna-small-business-grants
