Federal funding to support domestic violence intervention in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New federal funding will support community-based intervention efforts to keep women in Virginia safe from domestic violence and sexual assault.
Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced the Sexual Assault Resource Agency in Charlottesville will receive $340,313 for its Engaging Men Program.
The nonprofit serves people living in the city, and Albemarle, Nelson, Louisa, Fluvanna and Greene counties.
The funding is part of more than $5 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Justice. More than $3.6 million will support a program in the Richmond area. Remaining funds are headed to Norfolk and Marion.
Press release September 15, 2020:
WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) announced $5,115,615 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Office on Violence Against Women (OVW) to reduce domestic violence, dating violence, and sexual assault in Charlottesville, Norfolk, Marion, and Richmond.
“Community-based intervention programs are an invaluable tool in the fight against violence against women,” said the Senators. “We are pleased to announce these critical funds to support communities across the Commonwealth in their effort to end domestic violence.”
The funding was awarded as follows:
· $340,313 for the Sexual Assault Resource Agency’s Engaging Men Program in Charlottesville, VA.
· $369,340 for the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program to YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk, VA.
· $744,326 for the Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence, and Stalking Program to Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society in Marion, VA.
· $3,661,636 for the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services STOP (Services, Training, Officers, Prosecutors) Violence Against Women Formula Grant Program in Richmond, VA.
Sens. Warner and Kaine have worked to secure funding that better supports victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. In April, the senators wrote a letter to Congressional leadership requesting that any future legislation to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) provides funding to support victims and survivors, including programs authorized by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). In December, the Senators also joined their colleagues in introducing companion legislation to the House-passed Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act that would reauthorize VAWA through 2024.
