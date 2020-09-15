Chilly Overnight. Pleasant Wednesday. Late Week Rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Chills tonight and Fall-like temperatures will continue this week. Hazy skies will persist high up in the atmosphere, from the smoke of wildfires out west. Another pleasant day ahead for Wednesday with highs topping out in the 70s. More clouds will start to increase by early Thursday, as our next chance of rain arrives. This in association with an approaching cold front and the remnant moisture from Sally to our south.
Hurricane Sally is moving closer to the Central Gulf coast. The hurricane has slowed down and this will prolong the impacts with storm surge, wind, torrential and flooding rain and some tornadoes. Sally is expected to make landfall either late tonight or Wednesday morning. Rain associated with it will track north. Some of the remnant rain from Sally, and a cold front late Thursday into Friday, will make for a wet late week. The heaviest rain is still expected to remain much farther to our south across the Carolinas and Georgia. Behind the the cold front, an even cooler air mass will settle in for the weekend. Widespread highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low: mid 40s to around 50.
Wednesday: Partly sunny - hazy skies, pleasant. High:mid 70s. Low: upper 50s to around 60.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, rain develops. High: low 70s. Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, periods of rain. High: upper 60s to low 70s. Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny and cool. High: upper 60s to around 70. Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to around 70. Low: low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: First Day of Fall - Partly sunny. High: low 70s.
