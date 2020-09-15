Chilly Overnight. Pleasant Wednesday. Late Week Rain

Hurricane Sally is moving closer to the Central Gulf coast. The hurricane has slowed down and this will prolong the impacts with storm surge, wind, torrential and flooding rain and some tornadoes. Sally is expected to make landfall either late tonight or Wednesday morning. Rain associated with it will track north. Some of the remnant rain from Sally, and a cold front late Thursday into Friday, will make for a wet late week. The heaviest rain is still expected to remain much farther to our south across the Carolinas and Georgia. Behind the the cold front, an even cooler air mass will settle in for the weekend. Widespread highs in the 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.