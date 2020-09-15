Charlottesville’s Economic Development Office says new round of grants will be available in Oct.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, and with Congress stalled on the next round of funding it leaves city officials to determine how best to proceed.
You don’t have to walk far on on the pedestrian mall to see a “For Lease” sign, indicating one more business has closed its doors. From staples like the Downtown Grille, to more recent haunts like Splendora’s, some businesses are getting hit by the pandemic.
Charlottesville Director of Economic Development Chris Engel says the downtown area has 4.7% vacancies as of this past July. For reference, this area started off 2020 with less than 1% vacancies.
“We’ve provided weekend complimentary parking in the two parking garages, and we’ve initiated some curbside parking spaces that had been temporary, and we are now in the transition phase to make those more permanent," Engel said.
Engel also says Charlottesville is planning on handing out an additional round of grant funding to small businesses in October.
