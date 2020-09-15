CCS PTO reopening fund receives double match challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Parent-Teacher Organizations are asking folks to take part in a double match fundraising challenge to help Charlottesville schools.
More than $81,000 has already been raised for Charlottesville City Schools Reopening Fund’s Ready to Teach, Ready to Learn.
Now, the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band and The Smith Family “Always Am” Fund say they will each match donations from the community of up to $25,000. That could mean a total of $75,000 in donations to help Charlottesville City School students.
Learn more at ccsptofund.org.
