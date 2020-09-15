Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with multiple business break ins

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Police have arrest and charged an Albemarle County man in connection with a series of crimes around the area.
Twenty-four-year-old Joseph Daniel Key is accused of breaking into Summers Market, as well as setting a fire at the business on September 4.
Charlottesville police say Key also attempted to rob someone Friday, September 11.
Investigators believe Key is also responsible for recent breaking and entering incidents at Kirt’s Homemade Ice Cream and Chung’s Barber Shop, both located in Albemarle Square.
Key is currently in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Nick Richardson at 434-296-5807, Captain Micaiah Ledford with the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office at 434-296-5833, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or CrimeStoppers@albemarle.org.
The Albemarle County Police Department has charged Key with:
9/4/2020 Summers Market
- Two counts of Breaking and Entering (felony)
- Grand Larceny (felony)
9/9/2020 Kirt’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Breaking and Entering (felony)
- Destruction of Property (misdemeanor)
9/9/2020 Chung’s Barber Shop
- Two counts of Breaking and Entering (felony)
- Destruction of Property (felony)
- Larceny (misdemeanor)
Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal has charged Key with:
9/4/2020 Summers Market
- Burning or destroying any other building or structure. (felony)
- Burning building or structure while in such building or structure with intent to commit felony. (felony)
- Injuring, etc., any property, monument, etc. (felony)
The Charlottesville Police Department has charged Key with robbery at the BP gas station on Friday, September 11.
