Yancey Community Health Center opens in Esmont

ESMONT, Va. (WVIR) - The Yancey Community Health Center opens this week at the Yancey Community Center in Esmont. It will serve Scottsville and the surrounding areas.
Starting Thursday, September 17, family planning clinics will be held on the third Thursday of every month. They have already run COVID-19 testing at the site and plan to do more in the future.
Putnam Ivey de Cortez, the community coordinator for the Thomas Jefferson Health District, says currently the health center will be staffed by an onsite health worker and in the future they hope to bring in more practices and providers who can utilize the space and bring in more services.
She says they have been looking for opportunities to expand access to their preventative health services into more rural communities.
“As the county of Albemarle started investing and bringing in tenants to the Yancey Community Center, it just seemed like a really good opportunity to us to bring more of our health services out in that direction.” Ivey de Cortez said.
The Yancey Community Health Center is currently accepting people by appointment only. If you want to make an appointment you can set up one by calling 434-270-3216.
