UVA women’s soccer ‘ready to keep going’ after season-opening victory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team became the first UVA team to play a game since the pandemic started, as the Cavaliers beat Virginia Tech 3-1 on Saturday.
The match at Klöckner Stadium was the first NCAA game on Grounds in more than six months.
Sophomore Diana Ordonez picked up right where she left off last season, scoring a goal in the 9th minute for the 'Hoos.
Ordonez led the ACC in scoring in 2019.
Junior Alexa Spaanstra tallied a goal in the 2nd half, as did freshman Lia Godfrey.
Head coach Steve Swanson says just playing the game was impressive in its own right.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been here playing,” says Swanson. "I think both teams deserve a lot of credit, just for getting to this point. I think there’s a lot of people who just didn’t think this would happen. Even as late as a week or two ago. I think there’s a measure of success for both teams, in getting to this point.”
Ordonez adds, “It was really nice. We had a long preseason. We’ve been working super, super hard. I’m just really proud of everyone. We got a lot of people to play. A lot of first years. It was really exciting. We’re just glad to be back. We got the first game jitters out. We’re ready to keep going.”
The Cavaliers are scheduled to play at Duke on Thursday at 6pm.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.