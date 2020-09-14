Rep. Riggleman helps move opioid, child health bills through Congress

“I am happy to see H.R. 2466 pass the House Energy & Commerce Committee today,” said Congressman Riggleman. “Funding the State Opioid Response Grant program is a critical step in the fight against the opioid epidemic. This program has helped thousands of Americans who struggle with addiction. Members of my family have been personally affected by the opioid crisis and I know the toll it takes on those affected and the people who love them. I am proud to co-lead this legislation that will go a long way to help those in need.”