Preview of Fall This Week

Meanwhile, Hurricane Sally is moving closer to the Central Gulf coast. The hurricane has slowed down and strengthened and this will prolong the impacts with storm surge, wind, torrential and flooding rain and some tornadoes. Sally is expected to make landfall later Tuesday or early Wednesday, rain associated with it will track north. Currently, we may not see much rain from the remnants from Sally, but showers from a cold front late Thursday into Friday, which may aid to suppress the deeper moisture with the remnants of Sally to our south. Behind the front, an even cooler air mass for the weekend.