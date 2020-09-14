Preview of Fall This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful preview of Fall weather this week. Behind a cold front which moved across the region this morning, a drier less humid air mass is moving overhead. The next several days, cool high pressure will control our weather. The skies may show some haze, from the smoke of wildfires from out west. Tuesday and Wednesday look very pleasant, with highs in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s and even some upper 40s.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Sally is moving closer to the Central Gulf coast. The hurricane has slowed down and strengthened and this will prolong the impacts with storm surge, wind, torrential and flooding rain and some tornadoes. Sally is expected to make landfall later Tuesday or early Wednesday, rain associated with it will track north. Currently, we may not see much rain from the remnants from Sally, but showers from a cold front late Thursday into Friday, which may aid to suppress the deeper moisture with the remnants of Sally to our south. Behind the front, an even cooler air mass for the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: low 70s. Low: upper 40s to low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: mid 70s. Low: upper 50s to around 60.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: mid 70s. Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High: low 70s. Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny and cool. High: around 70. Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to around 70. Low: low to mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, cool. High: upper 60s to around 70.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.