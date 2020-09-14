Police searching for three people suspected of crimes during Richmond riots

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking the public to help identify three people accused of several crimes during riots in downtown Richmond.
The man in the dark blue tank top (pictured top left) is suspected of arson for an incident that occurred in the alley in the 500 block of North Harrison Street on May 31, 2020.
The man in the black shirt (pictured in the three bottom photos) is suspected of arson and vandalism over several hours on July 25, 2020. A detail of the tattoo on his right arm can be seen in the photos.
The woman in the black sweatshirt (pictured top center and right) is suspected of assault and vandalism in the 2400 block of Monument Avenue on Aug. 29, 2020.
Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.