New corn maze comes to Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new corn maze is coming to Nelson County just in time for fall. The Blue Ridge Mountain Maze in Lovingston, located right behind Woodridge Farm Brewery, is scheduled to have its grand opening on September 26.
Husband and wife co-owners, Kate and Hub Knott, ran a corn maze in Northern Virginia for 20 years before deciding to open one in Nelson County to be closer to their home.
The 5-acre corn maze boasts two and half miles of pathways and generally takes about an hour to navigate.
Kate Knott says even though the maze is their centerpiece there will also be a lot of other fun family-oriented activities including an onsite country store with local farm products, food trucks, mini mazes for children, live farm animals, and plenty of space for people to spread out and enjoy the beautiful mountain scenery.
“It’s a whole lot more than a corn maze. We look at it as its just a fall festival. So come and get your favorite pumpkin. We have been told that we have the prettiest pumpkins around anywhere. So just spend hours with your family.” said Kate.
Kate also says on certain days the maze will be open till late night and patrons will be able to rent campfires and navigate the maze in the dark. The corn maze is scheduled to run through the beginning of November.
