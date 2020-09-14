Free school breakfast, lunches continues for all CCS, ACPS students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - All students enrolled in Albemarle County Public Schools and Charlottesville City Schools are eligible for free breakfast and lunch this school year through December.
Meals will be free through December 31, 2020 regardless of student’s eligibility status.
County school officials say funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture makes it possible to provide this service to all their students. Usage of the program almost doubled in a week going from 1,300 last week to 2,300 this week.
Virtual learners will have meals delivered to their bus stop each school day at an assigned midday delivery time. To receive meals through the bus route system, you must apply at the ACPS Child Nutrition program website. It could take up to 10 days before your meal delivery to begin at your bus stop.
“We all know that you know students need the nutrition to think and focus," Child Nutrition Program Director Christina Pitsenberger said. "The numbers of families that are in need is just growing, so it’s just really important to give them access to these meals.”
Both school systems encourage those interested to signup through their websites
Charlottesville City schools free meal program is at http://charlottesvilleschools.org/food
Albemarle County Public Schools free meal program signup: https://survey.k12insight.com/r/xp3DJF
