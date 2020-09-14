Cub Scout Pack 79 hosts drive thru sign up event

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Cub Scout Pack 79 held its annual scouting night Monday evening, but this year conducted it in a safe, socially distant way.
Scout leaders set up a drive thru at Claudius Crozet Park for boys and girls of all ages to sign up for the coming year.
They also set up a concurrent zoom session for people to sign up online.
Scout leaders have also adapted to the pandemic by moving a lot of activities outside, which cub master Adam Sowers says is a good thing.
“We have a phrase, it’s ‘keep the ‘outing’ in scouting’. And so what better way to do it then to meet outside in a way that we can still observe social distancing, but we can still have a lot of fun and we can work on the character skills that scouting encourages,” Sowers said.
If you missed Mondays sign up event, you can still sign up online at this website.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.