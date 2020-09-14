Cool and comfy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front that brought a few showers to our area this morning. Skies will gradually clear and humidity will drop throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday look outstanding. Meanwhile, Hurricane Sally is heading towards the Gulf coast. As it makes landfall early Tuesday, rain associated with it will track north. Rain will develop across our area Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like the Weekend will be a winner. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: low 80s
Tonight: Clear & cool, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Thursday: Cloudy with rain, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
