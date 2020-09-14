Cool and comfy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure is building in behind a cold front that brought a few showers to our area this morning. Skies will gradually clear and humidity will drop throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday look outstanding. Meanwhile, Hurricane Sally is heading towards the Gulf coast. As it makes landfall early Tuesday, rain associated with it will track north. Rain will develop across our area Thursday and Friday. Right now it looks like the Weekend will be a winner. Have a great and safe day !