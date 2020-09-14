Community members call for Charlottesville City Council to change honorary street naming policy

The council received more than a dozen new honorary street name requests in its most recent round of applications. Of that crop, only two have been approved so far. One unanimously renaming a portion of Grady Avenue after the late Reverend CH Brown. The other, by a 4-to-1 margin, will rename a stretch of Seventh Street downtown to Black Lives Matter Boulevard. The dissenting vote came from City Council member Lloyd Snook, as he said it did not fit current criteria.