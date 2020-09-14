Clearing and nice !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our day is getting off to a rather wet and cloudy start. A cold front is moving east, and showers associate with it will begin to move out. As high pressure builds in, skies will clear and humidity will lower Today. Clear and cool Tonight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be outstanding ! Meanwhile Tropical Storm Sally is expected to get stronger, possibly a category one hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf coast early Tuesday. The remnants from Sally are expected to reach our area by Thursday. Depending on the track will determine how much rain we get. Conditions are expected to improve by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !