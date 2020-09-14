Clearing and nice !

Remnants of Sally

By David Rogers | September 14, 2020 at 8:06 AM EDT - Updated September 14 at 8:15 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our day is getting off to a rather wet and cloudy start. A cold front is moving east, and showers associate with it will begin to move out. As high pressure builds in, skies will clear and humidity will lower Today. Clear and cool Tonight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be outstanding ! Meanwhile Tropical Storm Sally is expected to get stronger, possibly a category one hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf coast early Tuesday. The remnants from Sally are expected to reach our area by Thursday. Depending on the track will determine how much rain we get. Conditions are expected to improve by the Weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing and pleasant, High: low 80s

Tonight: Clear and cool, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.