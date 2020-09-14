Church of the Incarnation hosts ongoing free COVID-19 testing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens came out to the parking lot of the Church of the Incarnation for free coronavirus testing Monday night.
Groups including UVA Health and the Thomas Jefferson Health District have conducted COVID-19 testing weekly at the church, located at 1465 Incarnation Drive, for the past several months.
Turnout for Monday’s event was lower than in previous weeks, but health workers still recommend anyone experiencing symptoms gets tested.
