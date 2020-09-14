Charlottesville police investigate reported rideshare robbery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police officers are investigating the reported robbery of a rideshare driver.
It happened Sunday along 6th Street Southeast just before 8 p.m.
The victim says he was picking up a client when two men robbed him at gunpoint and ran off.
Anyone with information should call crime stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Charlottesville Police Release September 14, 2020:
Detectives Investigate Armed Robbery of Rideshare Driver on 6th Street SE
On September 13, 2020, at approximately 1953 hours, Charlottesville Police Department officers responded for the report of a disorder with a firearm in the 1600 block of 6th Street SE.
A male victim, identified as a driver for a rideshare company, was picking up a client and was robbed at gunpoint by two male suspects. The suspects fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.
