Charlottesville judge issuing arrest warrant for defendant in federal lawsuit stemming from August 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A federal judge in Charlottesville is ordering an arrest warrant for a Neo-Nazi podcaster that he says has disregarded court orders in a civil lawsuit stemming from the deadly violence of august 2017.
Monday, Robert “Azzmador” Ray failed to show for a hearing for the third time, either in-person or virtually. Judge Norman Moon held him in contempt of court and ordered Ray be jailed.
Ray is the latest of the defendants to not comply with court orders and face contempt of court and other sanctions. He is the second to be ordered behind bars. Elliott Kline was briefly jailed earlier this year.
NBC29′s news partners at the Daily Progress report an attorney for the platintiffs argued during Monday’s hearing that Ray has failed to respond to court orders while still being active on social media accounts.
Victims of the violence on August 11 and 12, 2017 filed the Sines V. Kessler civil lawsuit against those they say coordinated to cause chaos and violence.
