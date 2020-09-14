ACSO releases new details in search for woman suspected in reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting

Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. She may be operating a silver 2010 Lincoln Navigator with an Indiana registration. She was wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle. Now, the sheriff’s office says the ongoing investigation has yielded eight additional felony charges Ramsey: two additional counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, three counts of use or display of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of attempted malicious wounding.