ACSO releases new details in search for woman suspected in reported Stuarts Draft Hwy. shooting

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of shooting at a moving vehicle with a child inside, and says she is now likely facing additional charges.
Deputies were called out to Foursquare Lane in Fishersville around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, September 13. A man told them he was heading north on on Stuarts Draft Highway when a vehicle pulled next to his and began firing. The man reportedly told deputies that the shooter also tried to ram his vehicle.
No injuries were reported. Deputies now say three people were in the vehicle, including a child under 10 years old.
Investigators are searching for 38-year-old Jacqueline N. Ramsey. She may be operating a silver 2010 Lincoln Navigator with an Indiana registration. She was wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle. Now, the sheriff’s office says the ongoing investigation has yielded eight additional felony charges Ramsey: two additional counts of shooting at an occupied vehicle, three counts of use or display of a firearm during the commission of a felony and three counts of attempted malicious wounding.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office believes this was not a random act of violence, and that Ramsey targeted the victim.
Ramsey is considered armed and dangerous, and you are asked to call 911 if you know her whereabouts.
