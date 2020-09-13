Tracking Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A more southerly and westerly wind will kick in today. Causing some sun to break out and boost temperatures this afternoon.
Tracking a cold front for tonight. It may cause a shower or downpour. Mainly for areas west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Any rain will be weakening as it moves east.
Becoming drier, less humid on Monday with seasonable temperatures.
Turning pleasant from Monday night through Wednesday night. Temperatures below average and remaining dry.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm Sally pulling away from South Florida and the Keys. This storm will likely become a hurricane and make landfall over southeast Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday. Some of the rain may get absorbed along a cold front Thursday night into Friday and move over our region.
Trending drier for the weekend with cooler temperatures.
Sunday: Patchy fog early. Becoming partly sunny. Only a stray rain risk. Most communities look to remain rain free. Warmer and a little humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday night: A passing shower chance. Otherwise mostly to partly cloudy. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Turning less humid and becoming mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the comfortable 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Rain possible by late day or at night. Highs 70s. Lows 60s.
Friday: Tracking the progress of the remnants of “Sally” and a cold front. They would bring rain based on the current tracking. Highs in the 70s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs low to mid 70s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.