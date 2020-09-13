Tracking Cold Front and Tropical Storm Sally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a cold front for Sunday night. It may cause a shower or downpour. Mainly for areas west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Over the Shenandoah Valley. Any rain will be weakening as it moves east. Many areas over central Virginia won’t have any rain.
Becoming drier, less humid on Monday with seasonable temperatures.
Turning pleasant from Monday night through Wednesday night. Temperatures below average and remaining dry.
Watching the progress of Tropical Storm Sally over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This storm will likely become a hurricane and make landfall over southeast Louisiana and Mississippi Tuesday. Some of the rain may get absorbed along a cold front Thursday night into Friday and move over our region. Forecast models show the heaviest rain falling to our south over the Carolina’s and Georgia.
Trending drier for the weekend with much cooler temperatures.
Sunday night: A passing shower chance. Mainly west. Otherwise increasing clouds. Lows mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Turning less humid and becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.
Monday night: Clear sky with lows in the comfortable 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday: Sunshine and pleasant. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible later in the day and at night. Highs 70s. Lows lower 60s.
Friday: Tracking the progress of the remnants of “Sally” and a cold front. They would bring rain. Based on the current tracking, the bulk of the rain will miss us to the south. Keep checking back for updates. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday and Sunday: Mostly sunny, dry and much cooler! Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the 40s.
