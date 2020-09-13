Piedmont Master Gardeners now offering virtual gardening classes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For those looking to get some gardening skills under their belt, you can now become a Master Extension Gardener volunteer online through Piedmont Master Gardeners.
Rapidan River Extension will be hosting the online Zoom series. Gardeners will learn how to use their skills to teach others about horticulture and lead community gardening events.
Registration is now open and will close November 1, 2020. Orientation will start next month.
