Fluvanna County Parks and Rec starts outdoor exercise program for students

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Starting September 14, students in Fluvanna County Public Schools will be able to get outdoor exercise during the week and get school credit for it.
Fluvanna County Parks and Rec has created a new program aimed at keeping kids active and giving them a break from their screens all day. Students are able to sign up for a two hour time slot that corresponds with their grade level. Students who participate can receive credit for their physical education requirements each week.
"We thought it would be a good idea to get kids away from the chrome books for a while and do some outdoor recreation since they’re not really dong PE class per say in the schools,” Director of Fluvanna County Parks and Rec Aaron Spitzer said.
The program will have four activities per session including track workouts, calisthenics, mental health and yoga sessions. All of the workouts will take place at Fluvanna County High School.
