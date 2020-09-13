Community Attention Foster Families recruiting new foster parents

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Community Attention Foster Families (CAFF) is working to recruit new foster parents in Charlottesville, Albemarle and Green County.
Those that can foster teens and siblings are considered top priority. Potential foster parents will go through extensive training before they foster. More than 200 children in the area are in need of a foster home, and according to Recruitment and Training Specialist, that number is could rise.
“After children are back out in the community and they are in front of school teachers, in front of other community leaders or other mandated reporters, then we will most likely have an increase in the number children that are coming into traditional foster care and at that time, we want to be prepared by having good quality homes for those children to move into," Hawker said.
CAFF is holding an information session for interested parents on September 21.
