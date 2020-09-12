UVA football season opener postponed due to ‘COVID-19 Issues’ at Virginia Tech

“My primary concern continues to be the well-being of the student-athletes on our football team,” said Hokoes’ head coach Justin Fuente, in a statement. "I hurt for them because I know how badly they want to compete. I also appreciate that these young men have been dealing with the same stress, uncertainty and anxiety as their fellow Virginia Tech students over the past few months. So many individuals worked so tirelessly to give us an opportunity to get back on campus to train and to get back on the practice field. To all of those individuals who continue to go the extra mile for our student-athletes, I’m extremely grateful. I appreciate how many people at Virginia Tech are so deeply invested in the success of our football team and our young men.”