UVA football game at Virginia Tech postponed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia’s 2020 season-opening football game at Virginia Tech, set for September 19, is being postponed.
The university says UVA Director of Athletics Carla Williams was contacted by Virginia Tech officials Friday, September 11, about the possibility of moving the date of the game. The two rivals will work with the Atlantic Coast Conference to reschedule the game later in the season.
“These are very challenging times. We understand and respect the decision by Virginia Tech,” Williams said. “I know both teams and both fan bases were looking forward to opening the season next weekend. We’ll work with the conference and Virginia Tech to reschedule.”
The University of Virginia is currently set to play its first game of the season on October 3 at Clemson.
