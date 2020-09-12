Organizations at UVA work together to give front line workers on Grounds personal protective equipment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Organizations on grounds of the University of Virginia are working together to help university front line workers better protect themselves during the pandemic.
In a new initiative, the UVA Young Democratic-Socialists, UVA Mutual Aid and United Campus Workers of Virginia are collecting personal protective equipment and financial aid to support the university’s front line workers. They say the workers have not been given adequate equipment as students return to grounds.
“A lot of those workers while they’re essential to creating the on grounds experience, many of them haven’t been given sufficient personal protective equipment in order to safely perform their work,” UCW member Stephen Marrone said.
These organizations are raising money via gofundme. Marrone also says if anyone would like to donate in other ways, they can reach out to the United Campus Workers of Virginia.
